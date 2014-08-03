EditorsNote: fixing typo in second graph

Cano’s three-run shot powers Mariners

BALTIMORE -- Robinson Cano wasn’t exactly sure why the Baltimore Orioles didn’t intentionally walk him with first base open and two runners on when the Seattle Mariners were down a run in the fifth inning.

Especially because Cano has had success at Camden Yards in the past, entering Saturday with a .363 career average and 14 homers in Baltimore. However, he hadn’t had success against Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez.

When Cano stepped into the batter’s box in the fifth inning, he was 2-for-26 in his career against the right-hander. But this time Cano blasted a go-ahead three-run homer, helping the Mariners beat the Orioles 6-3.

“That’s how you win games, when guys get on base at the top of the lineup,” Cano said. “You get more chances for us to win some games.”

Seattle center fielder Austin Jackson and left fielder Dustin Ackley got on base a combined six times and scored five runs, setting the table for Cano. Ackley went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double and Jackson collected his first two hits since being traded from Detroit on Thursday.

Jackson singled and Ackley doubled with one out in the fifth inning, leading to Cano’s blast. All eight of Cano’s homers this season have come with runners on base, but the Seattle second baseman hadn’t hit one since July 12.

“I like our offense a lot better now. We’ve got some weapons,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We don’t have that big bopper in the middle of our lineup, obviously, but we’ve got some guys that are professional hitters.”

Seattle (57-53) had scored two or fewer runs in seven of the last 10 games before Saturday.

Gonzalez (5-6) gave up four runs and seven hits in five innings, with the big blow being Cano’s homer.

“I thought it was good just trying to go after him,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve had really good success against him. You just tip your hat. I left the ball up and he was able to get a piece of it.”

It was just the third time this season that Gonzalez allowed four or more earned runs. The outing also snapped a stretch of four straight quality starts.

Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph went 2-for-3 with a homer and a double and center fielder Adam Jones had an RBI groundout in the first. But Baltimore (61-48) was 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and has scored three runs or fewer in six of its last eight games.

“We’re obviously facing real good pitching and will continue to,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “It’s that time of the year. As the season goes on, it gets a little harder to hit because guys are playing every day.”

In his first start since April 8, Seattle left-hander James Paxton lasted just 4 1/3 innings, despite only giving up two runs and four hits. Paxton had been on the disabled list with a shoulder injury.

Five Mariners relievers combined to yield just one run in 4 2/3 innings. Reliever Dominic Leone (4-2) posted the win and closer Fernando Rodney picked up his American League-best 31st save.

“When you go to your bullpen in the four-to-sixth inning, it’s awfully hard to win ballgames,” McClendon said. “But when you’ve got a bullpen as good as ours, you feel pretty confident with a lead.”

Rodney gave up a run on a pinch-single by second baseman Ryan Flaherty after McClendon opted to bring his closer in with a four-run lead. But the American League saves leader recovered, getting third baseman Manny Machado to ground out with runners on first and third to end the game.

“I thought he was the best guy to get us out of the ninth inning, and as it turned out, I was right,” McClendon said. “I don’t take anything for granted -- three-, four-run lead. I love for him to get his saves, but I also love for me to get my wins. I wanted to get a win.”

NOTES: The Mariners activated LHP James Paxton from the 60-day disabled list before the game. ... Seattle DH Corey Hart (right knee contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, clearing a roster spot for Paxton. To make room on the 40-man roster for Paxton, RHP Blake Beavan was designated for assignment. ... Orioles 1B Chris Davis (illness) was held out of the lineup Saturday against Paxton. Davis missed two games earlier this week before returning to the lineup Friday. Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said Davis still had some symptoms, but he will be back in the lineup Sunday. ... Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (9-5, 3.06 ERA) takes on Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (7-5, 3.97) in the series finale Sunday.