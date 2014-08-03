Markakis’ leadoff homer holds up as Orioles edge Mariners

BALTIMORE -- Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma did not want to walk Baltimore Orioles leadoff hitter Nick Markakis to open the first inning Sunday.

So, Iwakuma threw a cutter that hung just high enough above the plate that Markakis walloped over the right field scoreboard for a home run. That was the only run either team would score as Baltimore held on for the 1-0 victory.

It was the first time in the Orioles 60-year history they won a game by that margin on a leadoff homer. Conversely, it was also the first time the Mariners lost a game that way.

“You know, I‘m 58, I may have forgotten one along the way and you guys will fact-check I‘m sure and come up with 16 of them, but I dang sure don’t remember them,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “I can tell you what, I’ve never lost a game when the other team hit a home run, the first batter. Check that one, too. I‘m probably wrong.”

Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman (8-5) threw seven innings of four-hit ball, struck out six and snapped a six game winless streak, picking up his first victory since June 27 against Tampa Bay. However, he had not given up any more than three runs over that slide.

“It was a good start,” Tillman said. “Early on, I was a little inconsistent with my fastball, got myself a little behind in the pitch count category. We were able to work that game as a whole, the whole game. Hats off to (catcher Nick) Hundley for calling a good game. Fastballs (and) just enough off-speed pitches to kind of keep them where we wanted to.”

Baltimore got its fourth consecutive series win for the first time this season. The Orioles improved to a major league-best 21-11 against the American League West, despite scoring just six runs over the three days. Baltimore also increased its lead over the Toronto by 3.5 games in the American League East after the Blue Jays lost to the Astros 6-1.

The Mariners concluded a six-game road trip where they went 3-3.

“I don’t think one pitch will win or lose a ball game,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “There are several things that goes on during the course of the game where you didn’t execute or they executed better that causes you to lose a ball game. We put the barrel on some balls but they were right at them. It’s just the way it goes.”

Reliever Andrew Miller appeared for the second time in three games since being acquired from Boston and pitched a perfect eighth for the Orioles (62-48). Zach Britton picked up his 23rd save and extended his scoreless streak at home to 35 1/3 innings.

Markakis went 3-for-4 with his ninth home run and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He also got the 1,500th hit of his career, becoming just the second outfielder in franchise history to reach that milestone, joining Brady Anderson (1,589).

“We’re out here to win ballgames no matter if it’s by one run like today or if it’s by 10 runs,” Markakis said. “A win’s a win and that’s the way we look at it. We’ve just got to continue pitching like we’re doing. You’ve got to tip your hat to the pitchers. They’re doing an unbelievable job against not just your average Major League Baseball teams. We’ll get the offense going.”

Iwakuma (9-6) was the hard-luck loser, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. He also tied a season-high with two walks over 7 2/3 innings.

“The first home home, the first inning, the first hitter, it cost me the game when you look at it at the end,” Iwakuma said. “Obviously, you don’t want to give up a home run, but you start over from there and I did. I felt good today. Overall, I thought I had pretty good stuff.”

Markakis’s big hit was the first lead-off home run of his career.

“It would have liked it down a little bit more,” Mariners catcher Mike Zunino of the pitch. “He left up a hair. We both had the idea we didn’t want to walk him.”

He retired 14 consecutive batters before allowing a lead-off single to designated hitter Kendys Morales in the seventh. The Orioles’ solid bullpen then finished the job by allowing just one base runner when Britton walked second baseman Robinson Cano with two outs in the ninth. He then struck out Morales to end the game.

The Mariners (57-54) fell short of getting consecutive wins for the first time since July 11-12 against Oakland.

NOTES: Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (sprained right ankle) started Sunday night for Triple-A Norfolk with the goal to reach 100 pitches. He will then travel with the Orioles to Toronto on Tuesday, but the team has not announced when he will be officially activated from the DL. ... Baltimore RHP Dylan Bundy, who is on the way back from Tommy John surgery, will make next start Tuesday for Class-A Frederick. ... RF Michael Saunders (left oblique strain) had a light day with no hitting Sunday to get some rest. He will begin throwing in the outfield this week. ”He getting better,“ manager Lloyd McClendon said. We’re getting close. We’ll see.”