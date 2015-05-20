Paredes sparks Orioles past Mariners

BALTIMORE -- Jimmy Paredes wants to eventually become an all-around, dependable player for the Baltimore Orioles who can shine both defensively and with his bat.

For now, however, manager Buck Showalter is content to keep Paredes in the everyday lineup as a designated hitter. The 26-year-old has learned to be patient and flourished in that role.

Paredes homered and had a career-high four RBIs to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 9-4 victory over Seattle on Tuesday.

Seattle left fielder Nelson Cruz hit his league-leading 16th home run in his first game back at Camden Yards. Cruz, a former Oriole who signed with Seattle as a free agent during the offseason, went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Mariners lost for the fourth time in six games.

Paredes had two hits and has reached base safely for a career-high 20 consecutive games.

”It’s great,“ Paredes said. It’s an amazing season. The team’s rolling now. We lost a couple of games, but the energy gets us some wins. We finish strong.”

Catcher Caleb Joseph also had two hits and two RBIs, while right fielder Alejandro De Aza went 3-for-3 with a pair of runs.

Orioles right-handed Miguel Gonzalez (5-2) had another effective outing, allowing four runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

“He got better as the game went on,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “I think the 10-pitch walk to the nine hole hitter kind of challenged him, but he threw some zeros up after we scored and got back in it, so that’s pretty typical of Miguel.”

With the game tied at four in the sixth, the Orioles took the lead on consecutive doubles by De Aza and Joseph off Danny Farquhar (0-2). Paredes then smashed a two-run homer to left-center and Baltimore led 7-4.

The Orioles continued to pull away in the seventh when left fielder Travis Snider’s single was misplayed by Cruz and allowed second baseman Steve Pearce to score from first. Baltimore scored its ninth run in the eighth on a passed ball by catcher Mike Zunino.

Seattle right-hander Taijuan Walker lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

“His command wasn’t there and he struggled with his velocity as well,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It certainly wasn’t one of his best outings. It was a tough outing.”

Left fielder Seth Smith gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead when he led off the game with a homer to left on a 1-2 pitch from Gonzalez. It was Seattle‘s’ first lead-off home run of the season.

Smith then made a leaping catch to rob Orioles center fielder Adam Jones of a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning. The Orioles, however, still managed to tie the game two batters later on an RBI single by Pearce.

Cruz responded in the third with a three-run homer to center and Seattle led 4-1. After the game, Cruz was asked if he noticed the Baltimore fans cheering for him.

“Yes, a little bit,” Cruz said. “That was nice. The whole game in right field I heard good things. It makes you feel good.”

Baltimore loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth on a walk and two singles against Walker. Joseph followed with an RBI single to cut the margin to 4-2 before third baseman Manny Machado hit into a 1-2-3 double play. Paredes then tied game on a two-run single to left that ended Walker’s night.

NOTES: The Mariners acquired C Welington Castillo from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Yoervis Medina on Tuesday. ... Baltimore RHP Bud Norris (bronchitis) could start Friday at Triple-A Norfolk. He is eligible to come off the DL on May 26. ... Seattle OF Austin Jackson (ankle sprain) played center field for Triple-A Tacoma and went 1-for-4 on Tuesday. ... Orioles C Matt Wieters, who underwent Tommy John surgery last season, is set to begin a rehab assignment next Tuesday at Double-A Bowie.