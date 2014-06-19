Preview: Mariners at Padres

The San Diego Padres look to cap a two-game home sweep of the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet Thursday afternoon. After dropping two games in Seattle to begin the four-game home-and-home interleague matchup, San Diego rallied for a run in the eighth inning to steal a 2-1 victory in its return home Wednesday. Andrew Cashner matched a dominant Felix Hernandez through seven innings before the rally gave the Padres an emotional win on the night they paid tribute to late legend Tony Gwynn.

Joaquin Benoit and Huston Street combined to strike out three in two perfect innings in relief of Cashner, continuing a theme of solid relief for San Diego. The Padres are one of two teams in baseball to own a perfect record (20-0) when leading after seven innings, and the pen owns a 2.60 ERA. Street has a scoreless streak of eight innings and dropped his ERA to 1.00 with a nine-pitch ninth on Wednesday as San Diego bounced back from a 1-7 road trip.

TV: 6:40 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports (Seattle), FSN San Diego (San Diego)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Erasmo Ramirez (1-4, 5.27 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jesse Hahn (1-1, 3.72)

Ramirez has not allowed a run in his last 10 2/3 innings despite issuing 10 walks and allowing nine hits in that span. He worked five scoreless frames in a no-decision against Texas on Saturday, his eighth consecutive start without a victory. The 24-year-old, who has failed to get through five innings in four of his six road starts, gave up five earned runs in five innings in his only previous appearance against San Diego.

Hahn is coming off a masterful outing for his first career win Saturday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings to the Mets. He became the first Padres pitcher since 1986 to toss at least six scoreless frames and allow no more than one hit within his first two career games. The Virginia Tech product has struck out 12 while allowing seven hits in 9 2/3 innings as a major leaguer so far.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano has hit safely in 19 straight road games.

2. San Diego is 14-7 in one-run games.

3. Seattle is 6-1-1 in its last eight road series.

PREDICTION: Padres 5, Mariners 4