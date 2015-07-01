Preview: Mariners at Padres

Two teams eager to turn the page on the calendar meet Wednesday as the San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners in the finale of a two-game set. Seattle posted an 11-16 record in June while the Padres replaced Bud Black with interim manager Pat Murphy midway through the month and finished 12-15.

The Padres were shut out for the 12th time in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss and are hoping for a spark from second baseman Jedd Gyorko, who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso prior to the series opener. Gyorko was demoted by the Padres on June 10 after hitting .210 with two home runs, but he hit .279 with four home runs in 16 games for El Paso. Seattle begins the new month with some optimism in the bullpen, where rookie Carson Smith is sharing the closer’s role with veteran Fernando Rodney. Smith is 5-for-5 in save opportunities since June 6 while Rodney hasn’t allowed a run in his last seven appearances.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Taijuan Walker (6-6, 4.64 ERA) vs. Padres RH James Shields (7-2, 4.24)

Walker has turned things around by going 5-1 with a 1.91 ERA over his last six outings after recording a 1-5 record and 7.33 ERA in his first nine starts. “You have to have presence, the ability to slow things down and a certain demeanor out there. I think he’s got all of that,” manager Lloyd McClendon told reporters. “I think it’s all coming together for him quite nicely.” Walker took the loss against San Diego on May 13, when he yielded two runs over six frames.

Shields is looking to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season after allowing seven runs in four-plus innings against San Francisco on Friday. The 33-year-old has lost two in a row and posted a 5.52 ERA over five starts in June. Robinson Cano is batting .402 with four home runs and 15 RBIs against Shields, who is 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 15 career starts against Seattle.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Diego placed 2B Cory Spangenberg on the 15-day disabled list with a left knee contusion.

2. The Mariners are 6-25 when allowing four or more walks.

3. The Padres are 0-6 at home this season in interleague play.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Padres 2