Preview: Mariners at Padres

The San Diego Padres responded with one of their better performances of the season after being called "miserable failures" by executive chairman Ron Fowler. The Padres look to follow up a 19-hit showing on Thursday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home series.

Fowler also used terms like "embarrassing" and "pathetic" to describe his team during a radio interview Wednesday, hours before the Padres routed the Mariners 14-6 for just their second victory in 10 games. San Diego allowed 25 runs in losing the first two games of the series in Seattle but appeared like a different squad during a four-homer assault — including two by shortstop Alexei Ramirez, who matched his career high of five RBIs. Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager had four hits Wednesday and is 8-for-11 with two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored in the series. Second baseman Robinson Cano, who has reached base in 30 consecutive games, hit a three-run homer Wednesday and is tied for second in the majors with 16 homers and tied for the RBI lead with 48.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH Wade Miley (5-2, 4.95 ERA) vs. Padres RH Colin Rea (3-2, 4.47)

Miley began his career with Arizona and has experienced tons of trouble against the Padres by going 1-6 with a 4.60 ERA in 12 career starts. He has shut down Melvin Upton Jr. (0-for-8) and will strive to keep Matt Kemp (7-for-24, two homers) in check. Miley has won his past five decisions but wasn't the pitcher of record in his last turn when he gave up five runs and six hits — including three homers — in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Rea will make the start in place of Cesar Vargas (elbow), who went on the disabled list. He pitched just five innings in three consecutive starts before a brief demotion to Triple-A El Paso and has made it past five innings in only three of his nine 2016 major-league starts. Rea's best outing of the season occurred May 5 against the New York Mets when he took a shutout into the ninth and gave up one run and three hits in eight-plus innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners LF Franklin Gutierrez is 4-for-11 with two homers in the series and has an eight-game hitting streak.

2. San Diego 1B Wil Myers had three hits — including a homer — and three RBIs on Wednesday and is 6-for-12 in the series.

3. Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez (calf) was scratched from Wednesday's start and placed on the disabled list, retroactive to May 28.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Padres 4