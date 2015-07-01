Mariners 7, Padres 0

SAN DIEGO -- Robinson Cano drove in three runs with a homer, a bases-loaded single and a double and Taijuan Walker picked up his fifth straight win Wednesday afternoon as the Seattle Mariners right-hander and four relievers combined on a three-hit, 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Right fielder Nelson Cruz drove in the Mariners’ final two runs with a two-run homer to cap a four-run ninth inning.

Seattle swept the two-game interleague series by outscoring San Diego 12-0 -- blanking the Padres on four hits. The Padres had only one hit Tuesday night as left-hander Mike Montgomery threw a complete-game shutout.

Walker (7-6) allowed a hit and a hit batter in six innings. He struck out seven and threw only 76 pitches.

In Walker’s past five starts, he has allowed six runs, 28 hits and two walks with 36 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings for a 1.67 ERA.

The Padres have only four hits and 10 base runners while being shut out in the last 21 innings to fall to 5-9 under interim manager Pat Murphy. Two of the hits were doubles by third baseman Yangervis Solarte. The Padres have been shut out 13 times this season.

Cano drove in the Mariners’ first two runs and Seattle added five runs in the last two innings.

Cano broke up the scoreless tie with his fifth homer of the season leading off the sixth. Cano drove a 1-and-2 pitch 387 feet the opposite way into the left field stands.

An inning later, Cano made it 2-0 with a bases-loaded, two-out single to center off Padres left-handed reliever Frank Garces after San Diego starter James Shields (7-3) walked the bases loaded.

Shields, who has been the losing pitcher in his last three starts after starting the season 7-0, allowed two runs, four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Both Walker and Shields, who lost a third straight decision after starting the season 7-0, opened the game with three perfect innings.

Shields weathered the first storm.

Seattle first baseman Logan Morrison opened the fourth with a single behind second, just beating the throw of shortstop Alexi Amarista to first. Cano followed with a line single to center that barely cleared the leaping, 5-foot-6 Amarista, putting Mariners at first and third.

After right fielder Nelson Cruz tapped back to the mound, allowing Cano to reach second (Morrison held at third), Shields walked third baseman Kyle Seager to load the bases with one out. But Shields followed with strikeouts of left fielder Franklin Gutierrez and Jackson.

Walker hit catcher Derek Norris with one out in the bottom of the fourth to give the Padres their first base runner. Yonder Alonso followed with a single to right center to put Padres on first and second with one out. But Walker retired left fielder Justin Upton on a pop fly to short and third baseman Yangervis Solarte on a deep liner to Jackson in center.

The fourth was the lone inning in the first six that the Padres put a runner on base against Walker, who departed for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh. Cano, who had four hits, would have done more damage if Padres center fielder Will Venable hadn’t thrown out pinch-hitter Dustin Ackley after shortstop Brad Miller scored on Cano’s seventh-inning single.

Cruz singled to open the eighth and moved to third on Seager’s double to right. He scored on Jackson’s one-out sacrifice fly to Matt Kemp in right.

A sacrifice fly by Morrison opened the Mariners’ scoring in the ninth. Cano followed his his run-scoring double and Cruz closed it out with his homer to left off Padres right-handed reliever Marcos Mateo.

NOTES: Mike Montgomery’s complete-game shutout of the Padres on Tuesday night was the Mariners’ major-league-record 35th shutout in interleague play. The Yankees are second with 27. ... Padres 3B Will Middlebrooks still wasn’t able to start on his sore ankle Wednesday, but he was available to pinch-hit. ... Padres RHP Brandon Morrow threw a bullpen Wednesday. He is two more bullpens and a simulated game away from going out on a second rehab assignment.