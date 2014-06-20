Hahn, Padres top Mariners 4-1

SAN DIEGO -- After struggling in his first major league start, right-hander Jesse Hahn discovered a winning formula.

The San Diego right-hander held Seattle to one unearned run on five hits while going seven innings for the first time since his junior year in college as the Padres defeated the Mariners 4-1 Thursday at Petco Park.

In his debut, June 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Hahn gave up four runs on six hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings.

In two starts since, the 24-year-old allowed no earned runs and a combined six hits and five walks with 14 strikeouts over 13 innings.

“He’s not a finished product yet, but he did a lot of nice things today,” manager Bud Black said after his club rallied from a 1-0 deficit for the second straight game to complete a two-game sweep of Seattle. The Mariners won two straight from the Padres in the Pacific Northwest on Monday and Tuesday.

The Padres scored four times in the bottom of the seventh -- their first four-run inning since May 26 -- to give Hahn his second straight win since being recalled from Double-A San Antonio on June 14.

“It feels good to start building innings and pitch count,” Hahn said of his longest professional outing. “It’s taken me a long time to get to this point.”

Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010 after being drafted in the sixth-round by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Virginia Tech. He didn’t pitch in 2011, and he was brought along slowly ever since by the Rays and the Padres, who acquired Hahn and right-handed reliever Alex Torres from Tampa Bay for infielder Logan Forsythe, reliever Brad Boxberger and two minor league pitchers in January.

The most pitches he threw in eight starts this season with San Antonio was 68. He threw 87 and 93 pitches in his past two outings for the Padres.

“He had good deception because he’s tall,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of the 6-foot-5 Hahn. “He has a good curveball, and he was hitting his spots. His fastball is nothing overpowering.”

It doesn’t need to be, according to Black. Not with that curve.

“His fastball command is better, which allows the curveball to come into play,” Black said. “He has good sink to the fastball. He needs improvement on the change to give him a three-pitch mix.”

Hahn left the game trailing 1-0, but the Padres immediately came through with a four-run inning against Mariners reliever Dominic Leone (2-1) in the bottom of the seventh.

First baseman Tommy Medica and center fielder Cameron Maybin started the game-winning rally with the Padres’ first back-to-back triples ever at Petco Park to tie the contest.

Medica and Maybin, both right-handed hitters, hit near identical triples to right-center. Medica’s ball rolled to the wall after Mariners center fielder James Jones didn’t come very close on an attempt at a diving catch. Maybin’s liner split the gap.

After Carlos Quentin drew a pinch-hit walk, pinch hitter Chris Denorfia’s line-drive single to center drove in Maybin to put the Padres ahead.

Left-handed reliever Joe Beimel replaced Leone and got Padres right fielder Will Venable to ground out to first -- allowing pinch runner Jace Peterson to advance to third and Denorfia to move to second. Shortstop Everth Cabrera lined a two-run single to center to make it 4-1.

An error by Cabrera allowed the Mariners to take a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Seattle shortstop Brad Miller drew a one-out walk and was safe at second when Cabrera dropped the throw from Hahn on a potential inning-ending double-play grounder back to the mound. After Hahn struck out Jones, second baseman Robinson Cano singled to right-center to score Miller.

Mariners starter Erasmo Ramirez allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six shutout innings.

Right-hander Huston Street picked up his 20th save in as many tries and his second in as many games.

NOTES: The loss was the Mariners’ second straight, and Seattle fell to 3-7 over the past 10 games. ... San Diego earned its third win in 11 games. ... The Padres are 23-4 when they score four or more runs and 13-0 at home when they score four or more runs. ... The Padres placed 1B Yonder Alonso on the 15-day disabled list with tendinitis in his right wrist and purchased the contract of 1B/OF Jake Goebbert from Triple-A El Paso. ... A day after having the boot removed from his left foot, Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko was back in the boot due to pain from the plantar fasciitis that has sidelined him since June 4.