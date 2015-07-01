Montgomery’s second straight shutout lifts Mariners past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Seattle’s Mike Montgomery is doing something he never did in the minors: throw shutouts.

Montgomery, a rookie, threw a one-hitter for his second consecutive shutout, leading the Mariners to a 5-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Montgomery (3-2) walked four, hit a batter and struck out seven in his sixth career start. The left-hander, who turns 26 on Wednesday, fired a five-hitter against the Kansas City Royals on June 23.

“It’s easy to sum up,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He’s been outstanding.”

San Diego’s only hit came with one out in the seventh inning when third baseman Yangervis Solarte laced a double to left field. Montgomery escaped the jam when retiring second baseman Jedd Gyorko and center fielder Melvin Upton Jr.

“I was a little let down, but it wasn’t a good pitch,” Montgomery said after Solarte’s hit. “I almost expected it.”

Few anticipated Montgomery, who never threw a minor-league shutout, to have two in six outings.

“I had no idea what to expect when we got him,” McClendon said. “But every outing he impresses more and tonight was no different.”

Last year at Triple-A Durham, Montgomery was part of a combined no-hitter with former Padres right-hander Brad Boxberger.

Montgomery, who threw a career-high 113 pitches, became the seventh Mariner to record consecutive shutouts. He is the 12th major league rookie since 1980 to accomplish the feat.

“I just wanted to stay with it, keep attacking, making good pitches and get outs,” said Montgomery, whose weapons included a fastball, cutter, change and curve. “I made better pitches when I was behind in the count.”

The Mariners backed Montgomery with home runs from catcher Mike Zunino and shortstop Brad Miller.

Padres starter Ian Kennedy (4-7) surrendered four runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.

“You have to be pretty perfect when the other guy has a no-hitter going into the seventh inning,” Kennedy said. “It was the one big inning where I couldn’t keep them from scoring and the big homer by Miller. Otherwise, I felt good.”

Seattle (35-42) turned in two outfield defensive gems in supporting Montgomery.

Center fielder Austin Jackson made a nice catch on Melvin Upton’s sinking line drive in the fifth. Left fielder Seth Smith made an over-the-shoulder catch on left fielder Justin Upton’s drive in the seventh, just before Solarte broke up the no-hitter.

The Padres, who have lost two straight and five of eight, were blanked for the 12th time this year. At 37-42, they fell five games under .500 for the second time.

Seattle opened the scoring in the third inning on Zunino’s one-out homer over the left field fence. Zunino redirected Kennedy’s 92 mph fastball for his ninth homer of the season. First baseman Logan Morrison followed with a two-out triple, but second baseman Robinson Cano struck out.

The Mariners increased their lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning, with Miller’s two-run homer the key blow.

Earlier in the fourth, center fielder Austin Jackson’s RBI single drove in third baseman Kyle Seager, who reached on a leadoff single. Miller’s shot into the second deck in right field was his seventh of the year.

But it was nothing like the shot in the arm Montgomery has proved to the rotation.

“I knew about it,” Montgomery said of his no-hit bid. “But I think I did a good job of blocking everything out.”

Padres interim manager Pat Murphy faced Montgomery on April 18 at Triple-A El Paso. That Padres team chased him in three innings in a decisive win.

“Hats off to the kid,” Murphy said. “He did great. We couldn’t get a pattern on him.”

NOTES: Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko was recalled from Triple-A El Paso after being demoted on June 10, which followed him losing his job to Cory Spangenberg. ... Spangenberg was placed on the DL with a sore left knee. ... San Diego INF Will Middlebrooks didn’t start due to a sprained ankle but appeared as a sub. ... Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez is fine despite exiting his last start following six innings because of heat exhaustion. ... With All-Star balloting ending Thursday, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz has eclipsed Kansas City’s Kendry Morales for a starting spot on the AL team. ... Struggling Seattle 2B Robinson Cano was No. 2 in the batting order for sixth time. He batted third in 67 games.