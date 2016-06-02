Ramirez homers twice as Padres blast Mariners

SAN DIEGO -- After absorbing haymakers from the Seattle Mariners for two days, the San Diego Padres were on the mat again.

One-half inning into the Wednesday game, the Padres trailed, 3-0.

"Then we responded," San Diego manager Andy Green said.

Did they ever.

The Padres scored six runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 14-6 win over the Mariners.

"We were due," said Adam Rosales, who hit one of the Padres' four home runs.

Alexei Ramirez had two homers and matched a career high with five RBIs to pace San Diego.

"I think I'm improving, I think I'm still learning," Ramirez said through a translator. "I was in the American League for my whole career (before this year), so the way I look at it, I'm learning the National League pitchers and getting to know them."

The Padres, after being outscored by Seattle 25-7 in the previous two games, broke loose with a season-high-tying 19 hits to snap a four-game losing streak. It was just San Diego's second win in its past 10 contests.

There were plenty of hitting stars for the Padres as they opened an eight-game homestand after going 1-7 on their just-concluded road trip.

Wil Myers finished a triple shy of the cycle and had three RBIs. Jon Jay had four hits, and Yangervis Solarte had three.

Lefty Christian Friedrich (2-1) was the benefactor of the uprising, as he pitched five innings and was charged with four runs (three earned) on nine hits and four walks. He struck out four before four relievers finished off the Mariners.

Seattle's James Paxton (0-1) made his first start of the season, and it was rocky. A late replacement for ace Felix Hernandez, who went on the disabled list with a strained calf, Paxton lasted just 3 2/3 innings. He surrendered eight runs (three earned) on 10 hits and a walk, and he struck out seven.

"It wasn't Paxton's night," Seattle manager Scott Servais said. "First inning was a struggle."

Paxton admitted it was a challenge to stay even-keeled.

"I was just way too amped up, going too fast," he said. "That first inning got away from me."

Robinson Cano hit a three-run, first-inning home run, and Kyle Seager collected four hits for the Mariners, who remain a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for the AL West lead.

Myers began the Padres' first-inning comeback when he stroked his eighth homer of the year. Matt Kemp and Solarte singled, and Kemp came around on Paxton's throwing error. Derek Norris' sacrifice fly scored Solarte, and Ramirez's RBI single gave San Diego a 4-3 edge.

Rosales then hit a two-run, second-deck homer to finalize the Padres' six-run first in which five of the runs were unearned. Prior to Tuesday, San Diego scored 14 first-inning runs all year.

Kemp's second RBI came in the second, when his single scored Jay for a 7-3 cushion.

Ramirez's two-run homer in the fourth pushed the Padres ahead, 9-3.

Myers' fifth-inning, RBI double put the Padres up 10-4. Solarte followed with an RBI single.

The Mariners cut their deficit to 9-4 in the fifth when Seager, who hit his third single, scored on Luis Sardinas' double-play grounder.

The Mariners picked up in the first where they left off on Tuesday, when thumped the Padres 16-4.

Cano smoked a 90 mph Friedrich fastball for a three-run homer, his 16th of the season. Nori Aoki walked and Franklin Gutierrez singled before Cano's laser dented the right field seats.

It appeared Seattle would add to its 3-0 edge when two more walks and a Seager single loaded the bases with one out. However, Friedrich wiggled from further damage, popping up Sardinas and retiring Paxton looking.

"He was on the ropes," Green said. "We had picked up the bullpen phone."

NOTES: Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez (calf) was placed on the disabled list after reportedly getting hurt during an in-game celebration Tuesday. It is believed the injury isn't serious and that Hernandez (4-4) can pitch right around June 15, when he will be eligible to return. ... LHP James Paxton was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to start Wednesday. ... Padres co-owner Ron Fowler told the team's flagship radio station, the Mighty 1090, that the team was an "embarrassment" and "pathetic" during its recent 1-7 road trip. ... San Diego RHP Tyson Ross (strained shoulder) resumed playing catch but there's no timetable for his return. Ross, who hasn't pitched since Opening Day, won't return before the All-Star break. ... Padres 2B Cory Spangenberg (quad) underwent stem-cell treatment to accelerate his comeback. Spangenberg is out indefinitely.