Preview: Mariners at Phillies

Two pitchers heading in opposite directions square off Tuesday when the Seattle Mariners continue their road series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Seattle had won 10 of 12 before dropping a 4-1 decision in Monday’s series opener. Jerome Williams gave the Phillies seven terrific innings, while Andres Blanco delivered a three-run homer to account for the bulk of the offense.

Tuesday’s matchup pits Seattle right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma against Philadelphia righty A.J. Burnett. Iwakuma is 6-2 with a 1.83 ERA over his last nine starts, including 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Toronto his last time out. Burnett has gone 0-4 with an 8.20 ERA in his last four appearances and the Phillies have lost eight of his last nine starts.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, Root Sports (Seattle), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (11-6, 2.72 ERA) vs. Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (6-13, 4.35)

In eight of his last nine starts, Iwakuma has given up two runs or fewer - and he has not allowed more than seven hits in an outing since late June. Iwakuma also has been impeccable with his control, walking two batters or fewer in every start this season, including one walk or fewer in 11 of his last 12 appearances. Ben Revere (0-for-1 with a walk) is the only current Phillies player to have faced Iwakuma.

Burnett continues to struggle with his command, having walked multiple hitters in nine of his last 10 starts. He issued four free passes Wednesday en route to giving up four runs in six innings in a 4-3 loss to the Angels. Burnett has historically fared well against his former teammate Robinson Cano, who is 5-for-23 with no RBIs against the 15-year veteran.

WALK-OFFS

1. Revere has recorded multiple hits in nine of his last 13 games.

2. Seattle, which sits in a virtual tie with Detroit for the second wild-card spot in the American League, has not lost back-to-back games since a four-game skid from July 22-25.

3. Over his last five games, Mariners C Mike Zunino is 0-for-16 with eight strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Phillies 1