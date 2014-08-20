Iwakuma pitches Mariners past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- For eight innings, Seattle Mariners right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma crafted a masterpiece. Then he watched on a clubhouse television as the Mariners’ bullpen nearly made a mess of it.

Iwakuma pitched shutout ball Tuesday night against Philadelphia, but the Phillies scored twice in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate.

Closer Fernando Rodney, the third Seattle reliever to work in the ninth, finally secured the Mariners’ 5-2 victory by striking out third baseman Cody Asche.

Iwakuma, a 33-year-old native of Japan, claimed he was not nervous as he sat in Citizen Bank Park’s visiting clubhouse.

“We have a strong belief in our bullpen,” he said through an interpreter, “so I was able to watch the TV very calmly.”

He might have been the only one.

“It’s not how I would want to close it out,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “Those things happen. A very dangerous ballpark. That club can be dangerous. They have a lot of guys who can hit it out of the ballpark.”

Iwakuma (12-6) cruised through his outing en route to his third consecutive victory, allowing four hits and striking out a season-high 11 without walking a batter. He threw 96 pitches, 74 of them strikes, while extending his scoreless-innings streak to 17 2/3.

It was the fourth career double-digit strikeout performance and second this season for Iwakuma, who retired the last 11 hitters he faced. He has yet to give up a run in three career interleague starts on the road, a span of 22 innings.

“He was outstanding,” McClendon said. “He commanded all of his pitches. He was in and out, up and down. ... He’s just got quality stuff. He throws from the same arm slot with all of his pitches. He’s got command of all of them. When you have command of three or four different pitches, it’s kind of tough hitting any one thing.”

McClendon nonetheless said he did not plan to run Iwakuma out there for the ninth.

Mariners reliever Charlie Furbush walked shortstop Jimmy Rollins to start that inning, then retired the next two hitters. Yoervis Medina entered and surrendered a single to right fielder Marlon Byrd, wild-pitched a run home and then gave up an RBI double to left fielder Domonic Brown.

After Medina hit catcher Carlos Ruiz with a pitch, Rodney came on to fan Asche and earn his 36th save.

Third baseman Kyle Seager hit a solo homer and catcher Mike Zunino added a two-run single for the Mariners, who won for the 11th time in 14 games.

The Phillies lost for the eighth time in 11 games. They also fell to 5-11 in interleague play this season.

Philadelphia starter A.J. Burnett (6-14) dropped his sixth straight decision. He went 7 2/3 innings and yielded five runs and six hits while striking out nine and walking four. He last won July 11, when he defeated the Washington Nationals.

Burnett walked center fielder Austin Jackson on four pitches to start the game. Jackson stole second as left fielder Dustin Ackley also drew a four-pitch walk, and the two of them engineered a double steal.

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano drove in Jackson with an infield bouncer, and with two outs, first baseman Logan Morrison grounded an RBI single up the middle, making it 2-0.

“It took a while to get loose, much more than normal,” Burnett said.

Seager, leading off the sixth, hit a 3-0 fastball from Burnett into the seats in right field for his 19th homer of the season.

Zunino’s two-run single in the eighth made it 5-0 and ended Burnett’s night.

The 37-year-old right-hander acknowledged that it has been a rough stretch for him.

“But,” he added, “I’ll still come in and try to do my job.”

The future is another question. When asked if he would return to the Phillies in 2015, Burnett said, “Probably not. We’ll see.”

NOTES: Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is 7-2 over his past 10 starts, with 65 strikeouts and four walks. .... With his victory over Seattle on Monday night, Philadelphia RHP Jerome Williams became the fifth pitcher in the last 60 years to win at least one game for three teams in the same season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Williams, who recorded victories for the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers earlier this year, joined Ray Sadecki (1975), Dock Ellis (1977), Steve Carlton (1986) and David Weathers (2004) on that list. ... The Mariners, who Monday lost their first game in Citizens Bank Park, are 16-32 in their history in initial visits to a stadium.