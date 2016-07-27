Preview: Mariners at Pirates

The Seattle Mariners have had their way with interleague play this season, boasting a majors-best 10-3 mark when facing off against representatives from the National League. The Mariners look to continue their good fortune Wednesday as they vie for a sweep of their abbreviated two-game interleague series with the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kyle Seager belted his second homer in three games during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over Pittsburgh and is 7-for-19 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last five contests. While Seattle has won five of seven to move within earshot of American League West-leading Texas, Pittsburgh failed to chip into Chicago's sizable advantage in the NL Central after suffering its third loss in eight outings. Gregory Polanco homered among his season-high four hits Tuesday to improve to 9-for-24 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last six games. Fellow Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen is riding on the other end of the spectrum as the 2013 NL MVP is 4-for-29 with eight strikeouts in his last seven contests.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle, Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mariners LH James Paxton (3-4, 4.18 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-6, 2.99)

After striking out five batters in his previous three outings, Paxton fanned nine on Friday and improved to 2-1 in that stretch with a dominating performance at Toronto. The 27-year-old native of British Columbia allowed a solo homer among three hits in seven innings of a 2-1 triumph. Paxton has pitched well on the road, posting a 2-2 mark while his ERA (3.62) away from home is a bit more than a half-run better than his season average.

Cole rebounded from a dismal return from the disabled list to fluster the Phillies on Friday, allowing one run on six hits in as many innings en route to a hard-luck 4-0 setback. The 25-year-old hasn't tasted victory since May 20 and is 0-3 with a 3.96 ERA in his last five starts. Cole, who will be making his 88th career start and first versus Seattle, is 1-3 despite posting a 2.89 ERA at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh LF Starling Marte has five hits and crossed the plate four times in his last three games overall while going 12-for-29 with 10 runs scored in his career versus Seattle.

2. Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker (right foot tendinitis) is slated to throw a three-inning simulated game Wednesday.

3. Pirates 1B John Jaso is hitless in six of his last eight games, including 0-for-9 in his last three.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Mariners 2