LF Michael Saunders showed the value of batting practice by rapping two extra-base hits on Tuesday and adding two more Wednesday, a pair of run-scoring doubles. “He had a great early BP (Tuesday),” manager Eric Wedge said. “The ball was really jumping off his bat and he was able to take it into the game.” The key for Saunders is to stay back more consistently, allowing him to get in position to drive the ball. Wedge is impressed how Saunders has handled inconsistent playing time.

2B Nick Franklin has become the backup shortstop for the time being. He made a late-game appearance there Tuesday after manager Eric Wedge pinch-hit for Carlos Triunfel. Brad Miller’s hamstring injury has left the Mariners with limited options there. “That’s where we are with the injury to Miller and the trade of (Brendan) Ryan (to the Yankees),” Wedge said. “We’re a little short from an infield standpoint.” Franklin had an RBI single while playing his usual spot on Wednesday

1B Justin Smoak hit his 17th homer on Wednesday, a solo shot off Detroit’s Justin Verlander. “Smoak actually hit a really, really good pitch,” Verlander said. “I couldn’t have thrown any better pitch at that point.” Smoak scored three runs, matching his season high, and drove in two. He needs two more homers to match the career high he established last season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma pitched eight scoreless innings against Detroit on Wednesday while notching his 13th victory this season. Iwakuma, who gave up four hits and struck out six, tied the club record of 25 consecutive scoreless innings on the road. He now shares the mark with Brian Holman (1989) and Randy Johnson (1994). Iwakuma retired 13 of the last 14 batters he faced. “He has a focus and a routine on the day he pitches which is as good as any starting pitcher I’ve had, especially during the games,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He’s in the moment, he gets himself in the zone and locks it in.”

LHP James Paxton was unaffected by a large, hostile crowd in his second career start, blanking St. Louis over six innings on Saturday with more than 41,000 in attendance. He’ll endure similar circumstances on Thursday afternoon when faces Detroit at Comerica Park. Paxton held Tampa Bay to one earned run in six innings in his Sept. 7 debut but he’ll face the ultimate challenge in Miguel Cabrera. The majors’ leading hitter, Cabrera is batting .371 against left-handers this season.

RF Franklin Gutierrez had three hits, scored twice and hit a solo homer on Wednesday. His three hits matched a season high and he’s batting .368 with five RBI on the 10-game road trip. It’s a strong finish to an otherwise forgettable, injury-ravaged season for the 30-year old outfielder. Gutierrez doesn’t figure in the Mariners’ future plans but he could be a valuable addition to a contender next season because of his defensive ability.