LF Michael Saunders has five hits, including four extra-base hits, and scored three runs in the last three games of the series against Detroit. Saunders went 1-for-4 on Thursday and has a season average of .237. Manager Eric Wedge said Saunders hasn’t complained about his erratic playing time. “The attitude’s perfect,” Wedge said. “It’s tough when you’re not playing every day. We’ve got a lot of young guys that we’re playing, trying to find out who the everyday guys are going to be year after year.”

LHP James Paxton pitched through some adversity in his third career start Thursday at Detroit. Paxton allowed two first-inning runs, including a Torii Hunter home run, and also issued a bases-loaded walk in the third. Paxton got out of that jam without further damage and didn’t allow another run in his five-inning stint. He gave just one run in 12 innings while winning his first two starts. “They really made him work early on,” manager Eric Wedge said. “The way he had to work through this performance was even more impressive than the first two.”

3B Kyle Seager made his 106th consecutive start Thursday despite his deep batting slump. He had just two hits in his previous 40 at-bats over an 11-game period until he smacked two hits Thursday. He also scored his first run in 12 games. “He has a name now,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He’s earned a lot more respect. He’s been consistently hitting third for us and he’s a focal point in our lineup. They pay a little more attention to him.”

SS Brad Miller (hamstring) is showing improvement and could be available sometime this weekend. Miller missed the four-game series against Detroit after getting injured at St. Louis on Saturday. “He’s coming along a little bit quicker than we thought,” manager Eric Wedge said. “He won’t be ready to get back in there (Friday) but we’ll probably push him a little bit more.”

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be seeking better run support when he starts against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The Mariners have won just once during Ramirez’s last five starts but only scored 10 combined runs in those outings. Ramirez was tagged with the loss in his last appearance against the Angels on Aug. 24, despite giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He got roughed up in his most recent start, allowing five earned runs in four innings to St. Louis on Sunday. In his only other career appearance against the Angels on Sept. 25, 2012, he gave three earned runs in six innings.

RHP Felix Hernandez (left oblique strain) threw a 58-pitch bullpen session Thursday and pronounced himself ready to return to the rotation. Hernandez, who also threw a bullpen session Monday, will likely make his next start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. He has not pitched since Sept. 2, when he gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings at Kansas City. If all goes well, Hernandez will also make another start during the final regular-season series against Oakland.