OF Michael Saunders, who drove in the Mariners two runs in Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels is batting .500 (7 for 14) with four doubles and a triple in his last four games. Saunders was batting a solid .286 through the first 10 games of the season but was sidelined by a shoulder strain. He’s been struggling to regain his hitting form ever since rejoining the team at the end of April and now finds himself struggling to find playing time in a crowded outfield.

INF Nick Franklin had two singles and a double in Friday’s game for his sixth three-hit game of the season. However, it’s his first since July 28. His three hits Friday raised his batting average from .216 to .222.

3B Kyle Seager saw his streak of 106 consecutive starts end on Friday. Mariners manager Eric Wedge said the streak would have ended during the current three-game series in Anaheim. ”I had been thinking about it for a while, Wedge said. “I kind of hinted at it the other day. I figured today (Friday) after the travel day was a good day. Plus we’ve got Felix (Hernandez) pitching on Sunday and I like to have a regular crew in there when he’s in there.” Wedge added that the break was more of a mental break than anything. Seager had two hits in his previous 23 at-bats (.087) prior to Friday. He went 0 for 2 after entering Friday’s game in the seventh inning.

1B Raul Ibanez went 0-for-3 on Friday with two walks and is still in search of his 300th career home run. He hit No. 299 this past Tuesday against Detroit Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Ibanez’s 100th career home run was hit Aug. 4, 2005, against the Tigers’ Sean Douglass. That was also teammate Felix Hernandez’s first career game. Ibanez’s 200th home run was hit off of San Diego’s Josh Geer on June 2, 2009.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez left Friday night’s game in the seventh inning with tightness in his right groin. He left the game clinging to a two-run lead, which disappeared shortly after his departure. He was scheduled to be evaluated Saturday but no one seems to think it is anything serious. In fact, Ramirez is planning to make his final start of the season in five days. “I want to pitch my last game of the season,” he said. “For that reason I didn’t want to push myself.”