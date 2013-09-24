LHP Charlie Furbush became the latest Mariners reliever to be tagged in a key situation when he gave up three hits and three runs in the eighth inning of Monday’s loss to Kansas City. Furbush was charged with his sixth blown save of the season.

LHP James Paxton is making the most of his September call-up, putting together three solid starts in his first major league action. The 24-year-old allowed only one earned run over 12 innings through two starts, then gave up three runs off five hits over five innings in his last start. One of the Mariners’ top pitching prospects, Paxton has already done enough (2-0, 2.12 ERA) to warrant serious consideration for the 2014 rotation heading into the spring. He’s scheduled to make his final start of 2013 on Tuesday night, when Seattle hosts Kansas City.

RHP Brandon Maurer made what could be his final start of the 2013 season Monday night, when he turned in one of his best performances of the season. The rookie allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over seven innings but did not factor into the decision. Afterward, manager Eric Wedge said Maurer could make one more start, possibly meaning RHP Erasmo Ramirez (hamstring) would skip his final turn in the rotation. Maurer, who is scheduled to get some starts in the Arizona Fall League, is 4-8 with a 6.48 ERA this season, including an extended stint as a long reliever. The Monday performance can only help Maurer’s chances of being considered for the 2014 rotation, especially if it ends up being the last time he pitches in 2013.

SS Brad Miller, who was out due to a hamstring injury, was back in the lineup Monday for the first time since Sept. 14. His only action over the previous eight games came as a pinch hitter Saturday, when he had a hit in his only at-bat. He went 1-for-4 with two walks and two strikeouts in Monday’s loss.

OF Abraham Almonte had a rough start to Monday’s game, with two strikeouts and a run-scoring error in the first four innings. Almonte struck out the first time he faced Kansas City RHP Yordano Ventura, then he overthrew the third baseman on a single to allow a run to score in the third. Ventura struck out Almonte again in the fourth before Almonte drove in the Mariners’ first run with a two-out single in the sixth. Almonte has reached base in all 17 games of his major league career.

OF Franklin Gutierrez came into Monday’s game as a defensive replacement in the top of the eighth, then delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the inning. The oft-injured Gutierrez has nine home runs in just 39 games this season, leaving the Mariners to wonder again what he might have been able to do over a full, injury-free season.