3B Kyle Seager has cooled off over the final three weeks of the season. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Friday night and is now hitting .133 (2-for-15) during the current homestand. Seager was hitting .283 on Sept. 6 but has since seen his season batting average drop 22 points -- to .261.

RHP Brandon Maurer is coming off one of his best starts of the season, and it came at a pretty good time. Still hoping to push his way into consideration for the 2014 starting rotation, Maurer allowed one run off four hits in a 6-5 loss to the Royals last Monday. The rookie right-hander, who turned 23 in July, was in the Mariners’ Opening Day rotation this season but struggled so badly that he eventually got sent to Triple-A and began working as a reliever upon his recall to the Mariners. He eventually got another shot as a starter for the final few weeks of the season, and Saturday afternoon should be his final audition as Maurer is scheduled to start against the A‘s.

OF Raul Ibanez entered the weekend with a remote shot at notching his 2,000th career hit, but that appears even less likely after an 0-for-4 performance Friday. Ibanez has 1,993 career hits heading into the final two games of the season. He also needs one more home run to become the oldest player (41) to hit 30 in a single season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will get one final start this season. Ramirez wasn’t originally listed among the probable pitchers for the Oakland series, but the pre-game notes that the Mariners handed out Friday listed him as the Sunday starter. LHP James Paxton had been the original starter for Sunday’s game, but he’ll be shut down for the season after pitching seven shutout innings of four-hit ball in his last start Tuesday night.

OF Franklin Gutierrez continues to tantalize Mariners fans when he’s healthy enough to play. The oft-injured veteran hit another home run Friday night, giving him 10 for the season despite playing in just 41 games. He became the ninth Seattle player to reach double digits in homers this year, marking the first time since 1997 that the Mariners have had that many players hit 10 or more home runs. Health has been Gutierrez’s biggest weakness over the years, while unexpected power is beginning to look like one of his strengths.

RHP Felix Hernandez followed a rough first inning with five dominant frames Friday night, when he took the mound for the final time this season and suffered the loss. Hernandez gave up a three-run homer in the top of the first but settled down to throw six innings while allowing three runs off five hits. Along the way, he surpassed the 200-inning mark for the season for the sixth year in a row. Hernandez joins Detroit’s Justin Verlander as the only pitchers to have pitched at least 200 innings with 200 or more strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.