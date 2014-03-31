FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
April 1, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He was back throwing in late March and appeared on track to be ready to pitch sometime in April.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (strained tendon in right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He did not appear in an official game this spring, but he was cleared to begin a full throwing program in late Mach.

RHP Stephen Pryor (right triceps surgery in August 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made his spring debut March 22 and appears ahead of schedule in terms of his rehab. There is no timetable for him to be ready to pitch at the big-league level, but there were encouraging signs this spring that Pryor would be available at some point.

