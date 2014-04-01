CF Abraham Almonte had two hits, including the game-winning RBI double, in his debut as the Mariners’ starting center fielder and leadoff hitter. Almonte was given the job at the start of spring training and held onto it even though he hit just .178 in the Cactus League.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez will start Tuesday’s game for the Mariners against the Angels. He went 5-3 with a 4.98 ERA last season in 14 games (13 starts). In three career starts against the Angels, he is 0-2 with a 2.41 ERA.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in his first game with the Mariners after signing a 10-year, $240 million contract. Cano went 1-for-3 against Angels starter Jered Weaver, and now has a .394 (13/33) career average against him.

RHP Felix Hernandez got the victory in the Mariners’ 10-3 win over the Angels on Opening Day Monday at Angel Stadium. Hernandez struck out 11 in six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and four hits. It was his seventh career Opening Day start, surpassing Randy Johnson to establish a club record.