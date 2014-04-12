LF Dustin Ackley broke out of his 0-for-7 homestand in a big way Friday, when he collected hits on each of his first three at-bats on the way to a 3-for-4 night. Ackley’s three hits drove his batting average up 60 points -- from .226 to .286.

RHP Taijuan Walker appears to be in the mix for Tuesday’s start at Texas, although manager Lloyd McClendon is hesitant about rushing the 21-year-old phenom back from the shoulder injury that kept him out of action this spring. “We want to be cautious with Taijuan,” McClendon told reporters before Friday’s game against Oakland. “We have to makes sure he’s ready to compete at this level.” Walker was dominant in his last rehab start at Double-A Jackson, but he has only made two appearances since the start of spring because of shoulder soreness.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, his second since sitting out the spring with a strained tendon in the middle finger of his right hand. The Saturday session is scheduled to go about 50 pitches -- 16 more than he threw in a Wednesday pre-game session -- and he’ll try to mix in his trademark split-finger fastball and some breaking balls this time around. Iwakuma is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list whenever he is healthy and ready to make his season debut.

CF Abraham Almonte continues to make things happen as the Mariners’ leadoff hitter. He opened Friday’s game against Oakland with a double into the left-field corner on the first pitch he saw. Almonte eventually came around to score on back-to-back infield singles and went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez could be in danger of pitching his way out of the Mariners’ rotation, especially when considering the imminent returns of three starters currently hobbled by injuries. Ramirez got touched up for five earned runs off seven hits in his last outing, a four-inning performance against the same Oakland team he’s scheduled to face Saturday night. The Mariners need Ramirez to put up much better numbers this time around -- and with RHPs Hisashi Iwakuma and Taijuan Walker and LHP James Paxton all due back by the end of the month, and rookie Roenis Elias thriving as a starter -- Ramirez might need to put together a good outing or two just to stay in the team’s plans.

RHP Chris Young will make his first start as a Mariner on Sunday, the team announced. Young was skipped over on his first scheduled start because of a rainout in Oakland, and he’s come out of the bullpen one time.

RHP Felix Hernandez made his home debut Friday night, when he struck out 11 batters while allowing just two runs off four hits over seven-plus innings. Over three starts this season, Hernandez now has a 2.11 ERA, with 30 strikeouts and just four walks.