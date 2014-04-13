LF Dustin Ackley was involved in two defensive gaffes that ended up working out for the better on Saturday night. In the third inning, Ackley made a nice catch of a Brandon Moss liner but lost the ball as he tried to transition it to his bare hand. Moss ended up passing base-runner Josh Donaldson, who was tagging at first because he thought Ackley had caught the ball, and so Moss was called out. Three innings later, Ackley muffed the ball again while trying to pull it out of his glove, only to throw out batter Yoenis Cespedes on a 7-6-3 putout at first base because Cespedes had stopped running.

RHP Taijuan Walker will make at least one more rehab start, this time at Triple-A Tacoma. Walker was dominant his last time out, pitching five scoreless innings for Double-A Jackson, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said the team is not ready to add him to the rotation quite yet. “He needs to continue to get stronger, continue to command all of his pitches,” McClendon said. “Where he is at this point, we just want to get that pitch count up.” Walker was being considered for Tuesday’s start at Texas, but McClendon said Triple-A starter Blake Beavan likely will get the nod.

RHP Chris Young has been on the Mariners’ roster since Opening Day but has just two scoreless innings to show for it. The veteran starter joined the team a couple days before the season but had his first scheduled start rained out, leaving Young with only a two-inning stint in his first career relief appearance last week. The 34-year-old is scheduled to make his first start as a Mariner on Sunday afternoon when Seattle hosts the A’s in the finale of a three-game series.

RHP Hector Noesi was traded to the Texas Rangers on Saturday, ending a disappointing tenure that followed his acquisition from the Yankees in 2012. Noesi was acquired with C Jesus Montero in the deal that sent RHP Michael Pineda to New York, but he never found his niche with the Mariners. The starter-turned-reliever went 2-14 with a 6.13 ERA in 36 appearances during three seasons with Seattle. He made the Mariners’ Opening Day roster this year but pitched in just two games, giving up three earned runs in one inning. Seattle dealt Noesi for a player to be named and cash considerations.

RHP Blake Beavan is expected to get called up from Triple-A before Tuesday’s scheduled start at Texas. Beavan would replace LHP James Paxton, who recently went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained lat muscle. The 25-year-old Beavan has made 43 career starts at the Major League level, including two last season. Beavan is likely to be a short-term solution for the Mariners, who should get RHPs Hisashi Iwakuma and/or Taijuan Walker back from injury in the next week or two.