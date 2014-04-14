RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make a third rehab start, this time at Triple-A Tacoma, on Tuesday. Manager Lloyd McClendon wouldn’t commit as to whether it would be Walker’s final rehab start, saying: “We’ll just see how things go.” Walker is coming back from shoulder stiffness that cost him most of spring training. He likely will join the Mariners’ rotation when his pitch count is up.

3B Kyle Seager can’t get to Texas soon enough. He finished off the Mariners’ homestand with a 0-for-3 performance, and he batted .133 during Seattle’s five-game stint at home. History says that should change, as Seager will now face a Rangers team against which he hit .475 over the past three seasons.

OF Stefen Romero’s first major league season is off to a quiet start. He went hitless in two at-bats Sunday and is now hitting .133 for the year. In 15 at-bats, Romero has six strikeouts -- five of them coming over his past two starts.

LHP Roenis Elias is off to a solid start in his first major league season, but his opportunities might be dwindling. With RHPs Hisashi Iwakuma and Taijuan Walker on the mend and possibly due back by the end of the month, and LHP James Paxton also on the mend, the Mariners’ rotation could soon be back in order. The good news for Elias is that he is distinguishing himself more than RHP Erasmo Ramirez. Elias is scheduled to start Monday’s game at Texas, and another good outing might force the Mariners to rethink their plans for him.

RHP Chris Young made a successful first start as a Mariner, throwing six scoreless innings against the A’s on Sunday. Young tight-roped his way through the outing, allowing four hits and three walks, but he was far more effective than anyone could have expected in his first major league start since 2012.