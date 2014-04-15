RF Michael Saunders was a game-time replacement for Logan Morrison (hamstring tightness), and he responded by going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run in a victory over the Texas Rangers. He raised his average more than 50 points to .227. “Usually the way it works. The Wally Pipp story,” manager Lloyd McClendon joked. “I‘m not really saying (Morrison is) Wally Pipp.”

1B Justin Smoak, in a 2-for-17 slide entering play Monday, got just what the doctor ordered: Colby Lewis. Smoak went 1-for-2 against the Rangers right-hander, making him 5-for-8 with a double and a home run in his career against Lewis. For the game, a 7-1 Seattle victory, Smoak finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run.

3B Kyle Seager was mired in an early-season slump, hitting .121 entering play Monday. However, there is nothing like Globe Life Park in Arlington to spark some life in the left-handed batter. Seager extended his hitting streak there to 15 games after going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Seattle’s 7-1 victory over Texas on Monday. In his career at Arlington, he is a .379 hitter with 13 doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs. Seager has at least one hit in 21 of 25 games at Texas. “It’s good to see him start swinging the bat,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “That’s good for his confidence. He’s a grinder. I knew eventually he’d come out of it.”

LHP Roenis Elias again proved difficult to hit Monday. He gave up one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-1 victory over Texas, his first major league win against one loss. Elias lowered his ERA to 2.16. Elias induced three double-play grounders. “He made some quality pitches, not only with his fastball, but his changeup as well,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “In fact, I think he got two double plays on his changeup. He has to mix all of his pitches in. Changeup is a big part of that.”

2B Robinson Cano was 2-for-6, including playoffs, in his career against RHP Colby Lewis before Monday. Cano went 1-for-3 an RBI and a run against the Texas veteran in a 7-1 victory Monday. Cano has six hits in his past 25 at-bats but still hitting .326 on the season.

RF Logan Morrison left the game in the first inning due to a tight right hamstring. He is listed as day-to-day, and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Morrison didn’t bat in the top of the first, and Michael Saunders manned right field in the bottom of the first.