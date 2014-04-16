RHP Taijuan Walker suffered a setback on his way to the active roster, being scratched from his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night because of stiffness in his shoulder. Walker has been on the disabled list since the beginning of the season after missing the majority of spring training with shoulder bursitis. He made two rehab starts, allowing two runs -- one earned -- in 4 1/3 innings for high Class A High Desert in his initial outing then pitching five shutout innings for Double-A Jackson.

LHP Lucas Luetge was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for RHP Blake Beavan, who was called up and added to Seattle’s rotation. In two relief appearances for the Mariners this season, Luetge gave up two runs in a total of one inning.

RHP Dominic Leone continued his excellent start to his major league career by pitching two scoreless innings Tuesday at Texas. Through 6 1/3 innings over four appearances, Leone allowed no runs on three hits and two walks. He has five strikeouts. Last season, Leone split the season between three teams in the Seattle farm systems, collecting a combined 16 saves while going 1-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 48 appearances.

RHP Felix Hernandez won his first three starts of the season for the first time in his career. He will try to start 4-0 on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. He is 12-20 with a 4.18 ERA in 39 games in his career vs. the Rangers

RHP Blake Beavan, called up from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start Tuesday, took the loss at Texas. Beavan allowed back-to-back solo homers in the first inning, then settled down before he was removed after four innings because of right shoulder stiffness. “I just didn’t feel like I could get loose from the get go,” Beavan said. “It just felt like my arm was real tired for some reason. I just tried to work on that between innings, stretching it out and doing some things, and battled to get through four innings, but I just knew something wasn’t right.” He was 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts for Tacoma this season.