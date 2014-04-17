INF Nick Franklin started at DH Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The 23-year-old will likely play second base Thursday to give Robinson Cano a game at DH. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Franklin figures to get time at shortstop, third base and even the outfield going forward.

OF James Jones was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. The 25-year-old rookie was hitting was hitting .310 with seven runs and four home runs. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Jones gives the squad more versatility off the bench going into a National League park this weekend at Miami.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season. He lost each of his last two starts, both to Oakland. Ramirez has a 2.38 ERA in three career appearances against Texas, including one start.

RHP Fernando Rodney suffered his first blown save of the season. He has four career blown saves vs. Texas, including three of his last five saves chances vs. the Rangers.

RHP Felix Hernandez departed the game with a 2-0 lead after Leonys Martin’s leadoff triple in the eighth inning. It was his 67th start since the 2009 season when he has allowed 1-or-fewer runs in 7.0-or-more innings pitched. That’s 11 more the next closest pitcher (Cliff Lee, 56).

RHP Blake Beavan left the game with right shoulder stiffness after just four innings Tuesday. He went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday.

RF Logan Morrison left Monday’s game with right hamstring tightness. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Tuesday.