RHP Stephen Pryor, who went on the 15-day disabled list March 21 while he continued to recover from right triceps surgery in August 2013, was activated April 17. He was then immediately sent down to Triple-A Tacoma.

1B Ji-Man Choi, a top prospect in the Seattle Mariners’ farm system, was suspended for 50 games on Thursday by Major League Baseball after testing positive for methandienone, a performance-enhancing drug. The Mariners placed him on the restricted list.

RF Corey Hart was in the outfield for the first time since July 27, 2012, while with the Milwaukee Brewers. That was before two microfracture knee surgeries cost Hart the entire 2013 season. Hart started at designated hitter 10 times this season. He has a team-high four homers.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez had the shortest start by a Mariner this season (ND, 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R-ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 62 pitches/35 strikes). He allowed 13 earned runs in 11.0 innings in his last three starts.

RHP Chris Young is making his second start of the season and third appearance in the series opener at Miami on Friday. He tossed 6.0 shutout innings against Oakland, allowing four hits, in his only other start April 13. That was his first start since Sept. 29, 2012, at Atlanta while pitching for the New York Mets.

2B Robinson Cano started for the first time at designated hitter Thursday and also hit his first home run as a Mariner. His three-run shot in the third cut Texas’ lead to 4-2, although the Rangers eventually won 8-6.