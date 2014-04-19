C Mike Zunino, the Mariners’ first-round pick in 2012, was back in his home state on Friday. The former University of Florida star was impressive, throwing out Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria on a steal attempt at second base. In 50 games last season, Zunino threw out just 18 percent of the runners who tried to steal. This year, in his first full season in the majors, Zunino is off to a great start, catching 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Offensivelly, Zunino doubled in three at-bats on Friday and is hitting .280 on the season with a healthy .540 slugging percentage.

LHP Roenis Elias, who will start Saturday at the Miami Marlins, is off to a great start as a rookie. The 25-year-old native of Cuba is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA in three starts. Batters are hitting just .196 against him. Saturday’s start should be interesting for Elias for reasons that go beyond baseball. Miami is home to a huge Cuban-American population, and how Elias will be received at Marlins Park will be fascinating to watch.

1B Corey Hart has told manager Lloyd McClendon that he is willing to play the outfield, where he has 793 career starts. McClendon took Hart up on his offer and played him in the outfield Thursday for the first time since July 27, 2012. With right field being so spacious at Miami’s Marlins Park, McClendon said he will have Hart back at first base this entire weekend. But more outfield work could be in Hart’s future. Still, the main thing for Hart is to continue to rake offensively. He went 2-for-5 Friday against Miami and has a .521 slugging percentage for the season.

RHP Chris Young (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Marlins, lasting just three innings and allowing seven hits, three walks and four runs. Young, making just his second start of the season, threw 73 pitches and only 38 for strikes. Young, 34, is a veteran pitcher who is viewed as a stop-gap in the rotation. Friday’s performance won’t help Young’s cause.