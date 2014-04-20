RHP Danny Farquhar, a native of South Florida (Pembroke Pines), made a successful homecoming Saturday against the Miami Marlins with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Farquhar, who struck out two, has a 1.00 ERA this season -- a big improvement over his 4.20 mark from last year. At 27, he is starting to establish himself as a legit major league reliever with a fastball in the 91-95-mph range.

C Mike Zunino caught the past three runners who tried to steal on him. However, he made a defensive mistake Saturday as his passed ball allowed a Marlins run to score. Still, the scouting report on the 22-year-old Zunino is very good. He’s a natural leader who gets good carry on his throws and receives the ball smoothly. He also has a good approach at the plate, showing good strength, balance and pitch recognition.

RHP Brandon Maurer, who was 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four Triple-A appearances this season, will be recalled so he can start in Sunday’s series final. Maurer, 23, is a big California kid at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, and he got experience in the majors last season, when he struggled with a 5-8 record and a 6.30 ERA. Sunday represents a significant opportunity for Maurer to see if he has learned from last year’s stint in the majors.

LHP Roenis Elias entered Saturday with a 1-1 record and a 2.16 ERA in three starts as a rookie. Batters were hitting just .196 against him. But things did not work out well for him against the Marlins. The native of Guantanamo, Cuba went 5 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, five walks and six runs (four earned). Elias, who had never hit before in the minors or majors, went 0-for-2 at the plate. That continued a trend -- Mariners pitchers went 0 for 19 at the plate last season.

CF Chris Young collected an armful of firsts Saturday, when he notched his first hit, his first RBI and his first stolen base as a member of the Mets in a 7-5 loss to the Braves. Young actually finished with three hits and two RBIs, though he didn’t score a run because he was stranded at third twice and at second one other time. Young came off the disabled list Friday after missing 15 days with a tight right groin.