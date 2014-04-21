SS Nick Franklin started Sunday against the Marlins. Several teams, including the New York Mets, have tried to trade for Franklin, a 23-year-old switch-hitter who is considered to have a bright future. He hit 12 homers and had 45 RBIs last season after taking over at 2B in May. But he lost his job when the Mariners signed 2B Robinson Cano to a $240-million contract. Franklin started this season at Triple A, where he tore it up, hitting .395 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 11 games. The Mariners promoted him to the majors on April 16, and he tripled on the first pitch he saw. But he has seen little action since, stuck behind SS Brad Miller. On Sunday against Miami, he went 0-for-3 with a crucial strikeout in the ninth, lowering his batting average to .083.

RHP Brandon Maurer, who was 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four Triple-A appearances this season, pitched well Sunday in his first major-league appearance of the season. Maurer, 23, pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, two walks and one run.

OF James Jones was sent back to Triple A before Sunday’s game, opening a roster spot for RHP Brandon Maurer. Jones got just one at-bat while he was up, getting an infield hit while making his big-league debut. He became the 21st Mariners player to get a hit on his first big-league at-bat. Jones flashed speed on the play, and now he goes back to Triple A, where he was hitting .310 at the time of his promotion. A fourth-round pick of Seattle in 2009, Jones is hoping to return quickly. He needs to continue to show pop in his bat. He had two doubles, one triple and four homers in 11 games at Triple A this season.

RHP Felix Hernandez starts Monday against the Houston Astros. Hernandez leads the majors with 39 strikeouts, which is an average of 12.4 per nine innings. That’s higher than his career-high 9.5 average last season, when he went 12-10 with a 3.04 ERA. Hernandez, who turned 28 earlier this month, is already a four-time All-Star and the unquestioned ace of the staff.