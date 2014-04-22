LF Dustin Ackley moved into the No. 2 slot in the batting order Monday, but it didn’t seem to do much for his game. He struck out on each of his first three at-bats, going 0-for-4 as his season batting average dropped 17 points to .262.

RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder soreness) is scheduled to meet with a doctor on Wednesday, at which time he could get cleared for some light throwing later in the week. He made two rehab starts in the minor leagues but was scratched from his April 16 scheduled start at Triple-A Tacoma because of a flare-up in the shoulder.

LHP James Paxton, who is currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained lat muscle, won’t be available until late May. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Monday that Paxton’s original timetable was six to eight weeks. Paxton jumped out to a 2-0 record and 2.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season but had his second start cut short because of discomfort in the lat area. The Mariners had not announced a timetable for his return until Monday.

SS Brad Miller, the Mariners’ usual No. 2 hitter, was dropped to ninth in the order for Monday’s game. Miller went 3-for-23 on Seattle’s recent road trip and was hitless in 10 consecutive at-bats heading into Monday’s game. The shakeup didn’t help Miller’s fortunes, as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 7-2 loss to Houston. He’s now batting .187 on the season.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez hasn’t made it past the fifth inning in any of his three latest starts. He is coming off his worst outing of the season, a two-inning performance that saw Ramirez allow five earned runs on six hits. The control that was Ramirez’s trademark asset earlier in his career has been shoddy this season, as evidenced by his eight walks and six strikeouts over the past three starts. The first inning has been Ramirez’s Achilles heel in his past two starts, which have seen him allow a total of five earned runs in the opening frame. He is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday night.

RHP Felix Hernandez had his worst outing of the season Monday, and his final numbers didn’t tell the whole story. Seattle’s ace only got charged with two earned runs off seven hits over seven innings of work, but he got off the hook with four unearned runs in the sixth. An error on 3B Kyle Seager kept the inning alive, but Hernandez got hit hard by allowing three extra-base hits in the eight-batter inning.