LF Dustin Ackley hasn’t fared well since moving into the No. 2 spot in the Mariners’ batting order. Through the sixth inning of Tuesday’s game, he had gone 0-for-6 with six strikeouts in that slot. Ackley struck out in his first three at-bats of Tuesday’s game before grounding out to finish off his 0-for-4 performance.

1B Justin Smoak hit his first home run from the right side this season when he took Houston LHP Raul Valdes deep in Tuesday’s seventh inning. Smoak’s first two home runs came from the left side of the plate, where he hit 18 of his 20 homers last season.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained tendon in his finger, had his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma rained out Tuesday. In lieu of the rehab start, Iwakuma threw a four-inning simulated game before Tuesday’s Mariners-Astros game at Safeco Field. “The ball jumped out of my hand pretty well today and I feel pretty close to the regular season,” Iwakuma told The Seattle Times after the 58-pitch session. Manager Lloyd McClendon told The Times that Iwakuma was “sharp” and added that he was “very pleased with what I saw.”

SS Brad Miller ended an 0-for-15 slump with his eighth-inning double. The hit -- a ground-rule double that bounced over the fence in centerfield -- was Miller’s first since April 17.

CF Abraham Almonte, the Mariners’ leadoff hitter, struck out three times Tuesday to run his season total to a team-high 31.

DH Corey Hart extended his hitting streak to six games with a second-inning single Tuesday, but that base hit was quickly forgotten when he got thrown out at second base trying to leg out a double.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez gave up home runs in each of the first two innings Tuesday night, but he settled down to throw one of his best outings of the season. He allowed three earned runs off just three hits over six innings of work, striking out eight. But it wasn’t enough for the offensively challenged Mariners, as Ramirez suffered his third loss in as many decisions since winning his season debut.

RHP Chris Young has had vastly different results over his first two starts with Seattle, and the Mariners are hoping he reverts to his old ways Wednesday afternoon. Young’s first start with the Mariners was an encouraging performance that saw him scatter four hits over six shutout innings, and then he got touched up for four runs off seven hits and three walks in an April 18 loss at Miami. Opposing batters were hitting the ball hard in both of his starts.