#Echo Trending HP
April 26, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Cole Gillespie was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Gillespie, 29, hit .362 with five home runs and 14 RBIs with the Rainiers. A third-round pick by Milwaukee in 2006, he split time with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs last season.

OF/INF Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, a day after he made his first start in the outfield and snapped an 0-for-13 slump. He is hitting just .125 (2-for-16) and has struck out six times since getting recalled from Tacoma on April 16. He started at four positions (2B, 3B, DH, RF). His defense was a bit shoddy in right field Wednesday, as his first throw from the outfield missed the cutoff man by a few feet to allow a runner from first base to score standing up on a double down the line.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was sent down to Class A High Desert. Ramirez, 23, is 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
