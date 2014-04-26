OF Cole Gillespie, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, was batting eighth in the lineup Friday night. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted for a left-handed pinch hitter in the eighth.

OF Nick Franklin had only two hits during his latest stint with the Mariners, so Seattle sent him back to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Franklin was Seattle’s everyday second baseman over the second half of 2013 but became the odd man out when the Mariners signed 2B Robinson Cano in free agency.

1B Justin Smoak was in on the two most important plays of Friday night’s win over Texas. His two-run double in the eighth gave Seattle its first lead of the game, then Smoak ended the victory with a diving catch and double-play tag at first for the 6-5 win.

LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, marking his second stint of the season with the Mariners. Luetge made two appearances in Seattle earlier this year, allowing two earned runs in one inning of work. He was recalled to take the roster spot vacated when starter Erasmo Ramirez was sent down.

SS Willie Bloomquist got his first start at shortstop this season Friday, when he batted second and had two hits. He went 2-for-4 and scored a run.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who was optioned to Class A High Desert on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch Sunday so that he stays on schedule for his spot in the Mariners’ rotation. Seattle could recall him before his next start, but the Thursday off day allowed the Mariners to go with four starters for now. Ramirez was struggling, with a 1-3 record and 6.75 ERA in his first five starts of the season.

RHP Fernando Rodney earned his fourth save of the season Friday night, but he didn’t make it easy on himself. The Mariners’ closer came into the game with a three-run lead, loaded the bases, then walked in two runs before 1B Justin Smoak bailed him out with a diving catch and double play to finish off the 6-5 win.

RHP Felix Hernandez, Saturday’s scheduled starter, endured his worst inning of the season last time out, having allowed four runs off four hits -- three of them went for extra bases --- in a single frame. He’s also facing a Texas team Saturday that has had a lot of success against him: Hernandez’s career marks against the Rangers include a 12-21 record and 4.10 ERA. Hernandez allowed just one run over seven innings of work against Texas earlier this season, only to get a no-decision after the bullpen let him down.