RHP Tajuan Walker played catch Monday and the Mariners said there were not any problems. Walker has been on the DL since March 21 with right shoulder impingement.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will pitch somewhere Friday. Whether that is in Houston is unknown for Iwakuma, who threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Iwakuma made a rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Tacoma in Las Vegas and in the 83-pitch outing, the reports said that his command was average but there wasn’t any problem with his torn tendon in his right middle finger.

LHP James Paxton played catch and reported no setbacks. Paxton has been on the DL since April 9 with a strained left latissiumus dorsi muscle.

3B Kyle Seager was named the American League’s Co-Player of the week along with Chicago White Sox 1B Jose Abreu. Seager batted .409 with five home runs and 11 RBIs and a 1.549 OPS in six games from April 21-27.

LHP Roenis Elias makes his sixth career start Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. Elias did not get a decision in his last outing on Friday, when he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings against Texas. Elias has allowed three runs or less in four of five starts and when he did so for the first three, he was the third pitcher in Seattle history to allow two runs or less while pitching at least five innings in his first three starts.

LF Logan Morrison remained away from the Mariners as he continues battling a strained right hamstring that has cost him 13 games since April 13. The team does not think he’s close to starting a rehab assignment.