RHP Felix Hernandez will skip his start in New York on Thursday and start Friday in Houston instead. LHP Roenis Elias, rained out Wednesday, will take the Thursday start in New York. Hernandez (3-1, 2.40 ERA) began this season with three straight wins and is winless in his last three starts despite posting a 2.70 ERA. Hernandez last pitched six innings in a 6-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday and did not get a decision after allowing three runs and five hits.