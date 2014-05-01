FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Roenis Elias (1-2, 2.52) had his start Wednesday in New York rained out and will start Thursday instead. Elias did not get a decision in his last outing on Friday when he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings against Texas. Elias has allowed three runs or less in four of five starts. He was the third pitcher in Seattle history to allow two runs or less while pitching at least five innings in his first three starts.

RHP Felix Hernandez will skip his start in New York on Thursday and start Friday in Houston instead. LHP Roenis Elias, rained out Wednesday, will take the Thursday start in New York. Hernandez (3-1, 2.40 ERA) began this season with three straight wins and is winless in his last three starts despite posting a 2.70 ERA. Hernandez last pitched six innings in a 6-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Saturday and did not get a decision after allowing three runs and five hits.

