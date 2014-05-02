OF Michael Saunders will likely be in Seattle’s lineup again after getting a season-high three hits. Saunders was 1-for-8 lifetime against New York RHP Hiroki Kuroda but had two of his hits against him while raising his average from .179 to .233

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is a possibility to make his season debut Saturday. Iwakuma got a late start on building arm strength in spring training due to a torn tendon in his right middle finger suffered in an offseason workout. He did not pitch in a game until throwing 83 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma in a rehab game Sunday.

OF Abraham Almonte started in 24 of the first 25 games and batted leadoff in 23 of them. He also leads the American League with 39 strikeouts having struck out in 21 games. He batted .304 during a modest five-game hitting streak from April 14-18 but since that point Almonte has four hits in his last 24 at-bats while striking out 14 times and seeing his on-base percentage drop 49 points to .248.

LHP Roenis Elias is the 12th Mariners rookie to have a double-digit strikeout game and he did so by using his curveball for eight of those strikeouts and throwing it 41 times. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only Elias and Tampa Bay LHP Matt Moore have had double-digit strikeout games in their Yankee Stadium debut.

RHP Felix Hernandez could have started Thursday even with the rainout Wednesday but once that happened the Mariners decided to push him back a day to Friday’s series opener in Houston. They did so because even though the 41 1/3 innings he threw in April are similar to last year’s pace, they felt that his last three outings were not the best and that rest could help.