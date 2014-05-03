RHP Hisashi Iwakuma will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and make his first start of the season on Saturday. Iwakuma finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting last season and missed the first month of this season with a torn extensor tendon in his right middle finger.

3B Kyle Seager, last week’s American League Co-Player of the Week, delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning and has hit safely in each of his last six games. Over his last 12 games Seager is hitting .349 (15-for-43) with two doubles, five homers and 13 RBIs.

CF Abraham Almonte batted ninth for the first time this season, having spent 23 of his previous 24 starts hitting atop the order. He entered the weekend batting .204/.248/.301 but ceded his spot to RF Michael Saunders. Almonte finished 0-for-3 with a walk, a strikeout and two errors, his fourth and fifth on the season.

RHP Felix Hernandez failed to pitch six innings for the first time this season, snapping a streak of six consecutive quality starts to open the season. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 10 consecutive starts dating back to last season, and finished his night allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walk with six strikeouts over five innings.