1B Justin Smoak walked, hit a two-run home run and scored twice in the seventh inning. Smoak became the first Seattle player to score twice and drive in two runs in the same inning since Jesus Montero on May 30, 2012, against the Texas Rangers.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma made his 2014 debut, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. His scoreless innings streak was snapped at 25 after the Astros scored twice in the third. His streak is the fifth longest in Mariners history.

LHP Lucas Luetge was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Luetge was in his second stint with the Mariners this season, recalled to Seattle on April 25. In three games with the Mariners, Luetge did not record a decision while posting a 7.71 ERA.

RF Stefen Romero recorded his first career triple in the sixth and came around to score when 2B Robinson Cano followed with an RBI single to left field. Romero was in the starting lineup essentially replacing benched CF Abraham Almonte.