FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
May 6, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

Seattle Mariners - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Michael Saunders finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Sunday and is now batting .444 (8-for-18) with four RBIs batting atop the order. With CF Abraham Almonte optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, Saunders will remain the Mariners’ leadoff hitter. Saunders is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with six RBIs over his last 20 games.

CF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after serving as a pinch runner in the series finale against the Astros. Almonte was bumped from the top of the batting order and subsequently benched during the weekend after posting a slash line of .198/.248/.292 in 27 games (25 starts).

C John Buck went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, setting a single-game season high for hits. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 29, 2013 against the Milwaukee Brewers and marked his 10th career multi-double game and first since July 20, 2010 at Kansas City.

2B Robinson Cano drilled an RBI triple to center field in the third inning to stretch his streak of reaching base safely against the Astros to 17 games. Cano added a single in the ninth inning and is batting .338 (22-for-65) in his career against the Astros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.