CF Michael Saunders finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Sunday and is now batting .444 (8-for-18) with four RBIs batting atop the order. With CF Abraham Almonte optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, Saunders will remain the Mariners’ leadoff hitter. Saunders is hitting .313 (15-for-48) with six RBIs over his last 20 games.

CF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after serving as a pinch runner in the series finale against the Astros. Almonte was bumped from the top of the batting order and subsequently benched during the weekend after posting a slash line of .198/.248/.292 in 27 games (25 starts).

C John Buck went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, setting a single-game season high for hits. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 29, 2013 against the Milwaukee Brewers and marked his 10th career multi-double game and first since July 20, 2010 at Kansas City.

2B Robinson Cano drilled an RBI triple to center field in the third inning to stretch his streak of reaching base safely against the Astros to 17 games. Cano added a single in the ninth inning and is batting .338 (22-for-65) in his career against the Astros.