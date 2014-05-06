OF Michael Saunders continued his hot streak Monday night, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run in the Mariners’ 4-2 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Saunders is 10-for-23 over his past five games as the leadoff hitter. Saunders, who hit the ball hard in all five of his at-bats Monday, raised his average to .274.

LHP Charlie Furbush appeared to have pitched his way out of his late-inning role, but manager Lloyd McClendon called on him in the seventh inning Monday night with runners on first and second, no outs and the Mariners protecting a 4-2 lead against Oakland. Furbush got A’s DH Alberto Callaspo, the only batter he faced, to hit into a double play. “Charlie did a nice job,” McClendon said. “He’s been working hard, trying to find that release point. Tonight was a big lift for him.” Before Monday, Furbush failed to retire any of the previous six batters he faced. He entered the game 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA, which fell to 7.20.

RF Stefen Romero hit his first career home run Monday, a solo shot off A’s LHP Scott Kazmir with two outs in the fifth inning. Romero’s blast gave Seattle a 3-2 lead, and the Mariners went on to win 4-2. Romero hit 50 home runs during three minor league seasons, including a franchise-record three grand slams last year for Triple-A Tacoma. None of those blasts compared to his first big-league homer for the rookie. “You can’t really feel it,” Romero said. “That’s the thing. No vibration. Nothing. When it comes off the barrel, it just feels like a hot knife coming through butter. That’s the best way I can explain it. Just left a changeup up.” Romero went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

CF Abraham Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Almonte started 25 of the Mariners’ first 29 games -- all in center field -- but he was batting just .198 with five doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBIs.

CF James Jones was recalled Monday from Triple-A Tacoma, replacing CF Abraham Almonte, who was optioned to Tacoma. Jones, 25, was batting .313 with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBIs in 20 games for Tacoma. Earlier this season he appeared in one game for Seattle, going 1-for-1 on April 18 against Miami in his major league debut. Manager Lloyd McClendon said he would use Jones primarily against right-handers but also occasionally against lefties, depending on the matchup.

RHP Chris Young (2-0) allowed just two runs on three hits over six innings and got the win Monday as Seattle beat Oakland 4-2. The Mariners signed Young as a free agent March 27 after he was released by Washington. Until this season, he hadn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2012 with the New York Mets as he battled back from shoulder surgery. Young said his shoulder feels healthy but he hasn’t recaptured his peak form. “Stuff-wise, I‘m not there yet,” Young said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be. I’ve had three shoulder operations. There are some differences I‘m seeing that I‘m getting a little bit quicker contact, which is allowing me to pitch a little deeper into games as compared to the past when my stuff was a little bit better. ... I‘m going to keep working, keep trying to get better. I feel like my arm strength’s going to get better and the results will continue to be there.”