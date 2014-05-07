LHP Roenis Elias (3-2) won back-to-back starts for the first time in his career Tuesday night in an 8-3 victory against Oakland. The rookie from Cuba allowed three runs on five hits, struck out six, walked three and threw 107 pitches over 6 1/3 innings. After giving up two runs in the second inning, Elias blanked the A’s until LF Yoenis Cespedes, a fellow Cuban defector, hit a leadoff home run in the sixth. “I felt like I was a little erratic early,” Elias said. “I got my rhythm down and continued to go.”

CF Jason Jones made his first career major league start Tuesday night, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run in the Mariners’ 8-3 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Jones recorded his first career multi-hit game.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez, who joined the Mariners on Tuesday in Oakland, will be called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday and will start the second game of a doubleheader against the A‘s. Ramirez made the Mariners’ Opening Day roster and went 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA before being optioned to Class A High Desert on April 23. His option was transferred to Tacoma on April 29. Ramirez started against Oakland twice and lost both games. He allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings on April 6 in a 6-3 loss and three runs on five hits over five innings in a 3-1 loss April 12.

RHP Felix Hernandez (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Oakland. Hernandez has had no-decisions in his past two starts, and he hasn’t record a victory since April 11, when he beat the A‘s. Hernandez is 17-7 with a 2.60 ERA in 31 career starts against the A‘s. He is 10-3 with a 2.62 ERA in his past 19 starts against Oakland since 2009.