1B Justin Smoak collected his major-league-leading 17th two-out RBI Wednesday in the Mariners’ 6-4, 10-inning victory against the Oakland A’s in the first game of a doubleheader. With runners on first and third and the score tied 4-4 in the top of the 10th, Smoak hit a high one-hopper that leaping 1B Daric Barton got a glove on but couldn’t grab. Smoak reached on an infield single, driving in OF Michael Saunders with the go-ahead run. ”Field got hard there at the end, and I was able to bounce one up high,“ Smoak said.” Smoak said he thought he had grounded out when the ball left his bat. “I was pretty mad about it as soon as I hit it. Once it clanked off his glove, I was just trying to get to first,” he said. Smoak also hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of the first game. He went 1-for-3 in the nightcap.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma and started the second game of a doubleheader against Oakland, allowing just two runs and six hits over six innings in a 2-0 loss. “I showed what I’ve been doing down in Tacoma,” Ramirez said. “I felt good (about) how I looked in the game.” The Mariners were allowed to add a 26th player to their roster for the doubleheader. Ramirez made the Mariners’ Opening Day roster and was in the rotation, going 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA before being optioned to Class A High Desert on April 27. He made one start for High Desert and one for Tacoma, going a combined 0-1 with a 4.63 ERA. Ramirez started against Oakland twice and lost both games before being demoted. He is 0-5 with a 4.90 ERA all-time against the A‘s.

2B Robinson Cano, who went 1-for-4 in both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Oakland, has hit safely in 28 of his 33 games this season. Cano, who has started every game, is batting .295 with 19 RBIs and has scored 16 runs.

RHP Felix Hernandez allowed four runs on 11 hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision Wednesday in the Mariners’ 6-4 victory in 10 innings against Oakland in the first game of a doubleheader. He walked two had no strikeouts for just the third time in his career and the first time since Aug. 19, 2008, against the Chicago White Sox. He wound up with his third consecutive no-decision and fourth in his past five starts. Hernandez hasn’t won a game since April 11 against Oakland. In his previous start against Houston on Friday, Hernandez was battling the flu and lasted just five innings, his shortest stint of the season.