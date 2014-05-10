LHP James Paxton, currently on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained lat muscle, threw a 20-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. It went well enough that Paxton is scheduled to do another session on Sunday. “He didn’t look like he’d missed any time at all,” pitching coach Rick Waits told The Seattle Times after Friday’s session. “We kept his intensity low; it wasn’t near game intensity. (But) you saw the smile on his face when he finished, and you didn’t even have to ask how he felt.”

3B Kyle Seager was not available Friday night because of the flu. It marked only the third time all season Seager has been out of the lineup. He’s been on a pretty good tear as of late, with a .358 batting average over his past 15 games.

RHP Brandon Maurer gave up 14 hits -- one shy of the club record -- during his Friday night start. The good news was that all of them were singles. He allowed six runs, only four of them earned, over 7 1/3 innings of work.

SS Brad Miller made another error in Friday’s fourth inning, giving him five in a span of six games. His throwing error on a routine grounder led to two unearned runs as Kansas City opened up a 4-0 lead. Miller wasn’t a total defensive liability, however, as he started three double plays in the first four innings to help struggling starter Brandon Maurer hold the Royals to four runs despite seven hits.

3B Willie Bloomquist made his third start at the position Friday, when he was filling in for Kyle Seager (flu). Bloomquist nearly botched his first opportunity in the field, throwing wide of second base after fielding a grounder. The play was initially ruled an error, but a replay review showed that 2B Robinson Cano had a toe on the bag when he corralled Bloomquist’s throw. Bloomquist went 0-for-4 with a strikeout from the plate.

RHP Chris Young has turned out to be a pretty good find for the Mariners. The veteran starter, who spent all of 2013 in the New York Mets’ minor league system, has earned victories in each of his past two starts. He’s given quality starts in three consecutive outings, allowing just six earned runs over 18 2/3 innings in that span. Young, 34, is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Friday night against Kansas City.