RF Michael Saunders came out of Saturday’s game with a hyper-extended left knee. He suffered the injury while trying to track down a line drive off the bat of Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas in the rightfield corner. He is listed as day-to-day.

3B Kyle Seager missed his second consecutive game due to the flu. Willie Bloomquist took his spot and batted ninth in the order.

LHP Roenis Elias has been a pleasant surprise to a Mariners rotation that was desperate for contributors coming out of spring training. The rookie southpaw, who has yet to pitch at the Triple-A level, earned a spot in the rotation and has made the most of it. He’s won two of his past three starts to improve to 3-2 while posting a 3.27 ERA as Seattle’s only healthy left-handed option.

CF James Jones earned his first start in the leadoff spot Saturday night. He reached base three times in four plate appearances, going 1-for-2 with a single and two walks. “Exactly what we hoped he could provide from the leadoff spot,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said afterward. With CF Abraham Almonte at Triple-A, RF Michael Saunders hobbled by a knee injury and SS Brad Miller struggling mightily, Jones should get a long look in the leadoff spot.

RHP Fernando Rodney gave up a single but otherwise had a stress-free ninth inning Saturday night. He closed out the 3-1 win over Kansas City to earn his 11th save of the season.

RHP Chris Young turned in another impressive start Saturday, when he allowed just one run off three hits over eight innings of work. Young has gone 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA in his past three starts. “What he’s doing,” manager Lloyd McClendon said, “is really remarkable.”

2B Robinson Cano extended his streak of reaching base to 19 consecutive games with his first-inning single. He went 2-for-3 with a walk and is now hitting .296 on the season.