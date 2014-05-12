RF Cole Gillespie wasn’t much of a defensive replacement Sunday afternoon. After replacing pinch hitter Michael Saunders in the top of the ninth inning, Gillespie turned the only ball hit in his direction into a two-error adventure. Gillespie mishandled an Alex Gordon single, then threw the ball away to allow Gordon to reach third base. Gillespie’s two errors gave Seattle five for the night, causing manager Lloyd McClendon to fume: “We kicked ourselves in the (tail) today, no question.”

RF Michael Saunders was not in the lineup Sunday, but the hyperextended knee he suffered one day earlier does not appear to be serious. He came on to pinch-hit in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game and struck out. The team did preliminary tests on his left knee after the Saturday night injury and decided an MRI was not necessary.

LF Dustin Ackley hit his second and third home runs in two games Sunday, when he led off the third inning with a solo shot and added another homer in the fourth. That gave Ackley three home runs -- all solo homers -- in three consecutive at-bats, dating back to Saturday’s sixth inning. He went 3-for-4 Sunday, with an eighth-inning single to go with his two homers and two RBIs.

RHP Taijuan Walker (15-day disabled list, shoulder discomfort) threw his first bullpen session in more than a month Sunday. Walker told The Seattle Times that his “arm felt good. The arm felt normal.” Walker has been dealing with minor shoulder issues since reporting to spring training, and the Mariners are being careful with the 21-year-old top prospect. With starters like Roenis Elias and Chris Young pitching unexpectedly well so far, there’s no need to hurry Walker back.

LHP James Paxton (15-day disabled list, strained lat muscle) threw another successful bullpen session before Sunday’s game. The Seattle Times reported that Paxton will throw again Wednesday, and if that goes well, he’ll throw a simulated game before making his first rehab start.

3B Kyle Seager was back in the Seattle lineup after missing two games with the flu. Seager got off to a rough start with a costly error in the second inning and a strikeout in his first at-bat. But he followed that with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to tie the score 5-5 on a 1-for-4 afternoon. In Seattle’s last three day games played at home, Seager has four home runs.

SS Brad Miller came out of an 0-for-19 slump with a two-run double in Sunday’s third inning. With one out and runners on first and third base, Miller lined a ball into the right-center-field gap to turn a 4-1 deficit into a 4-3 game. He struggled after that, failing to drive in a run from second base in the fifth and grounding into a game-ending out in the ninth.

RHP Felix Hernandez has been shaky for much of his past four starts, although the numbers haven’t necessarily shown it. He has allowed three or more runs in each of his past four starts, and he has an 0-1 record in that span to show for it. The performances weren’t overly concerning, but they were of note after the former Cy Young winner put up three consecutive outings of two runs or fewer. He hasn’t made it through the seventh inning since April 21. Hernandez (3-1) is scheduled to start Monday’s game against the Rays.