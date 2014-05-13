RF Michael Saunders is available to pinch-hit but probably won’t play in the field for a few more days, manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game. Saunders hyperextended his left knee Saturday night. He pinch-hit Sunday, then sat out Monday’s game.

1B Justin Smoak hit his second home run of the homestand Monday, taking Rays RHP Josh Lueke deep for a two-run shot in the eighth inning. Smoak, who has twice as many home runs from the left side (four) as he does from the right, hit the homer to the opposite field. His two home runs from the right side matched last season’s total; Smoak hit 18 from the left side in 2013.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma looks as if he is past the finger injury that delayed his start to the season. His last time out, in only his second start of the season, Iwakuma threw eight shutout innings of four-hit ball. Iwakuma has pitched in only three games at any level since missing all of spring training with a strained tendon in the middle finger of his right hand: one rehab appearance at Triple-A and two victories with the Mariners. Iwakuma’s third major league start of the season is scheduled for Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

C Mike Zunino extended his hitting streak to five games with a second-inning home run Monday night. It marked the third time in the past nine games that Zunino went deep, giving him six home runs on the season.

OF Stefen Romero had the most productive game of his young career Monday night, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in the Mariners’ 12-5 win over Tampa Bay. He has bounced back from an 0-for-9 start to the homestand by going a combined 4-for-7 in back-to-back games.

CF James Jones is making the most of his chance as a leadoff hitter. He scored runs in each of Monday’s first three innings while going 2-for-5 on the night. Jones, a rookie who replaced Abraham Almonte in the leadoff role, is hitting .391 with a .462 on-base percentage.

2B Robinson Cano missed a two-run home run by about an inch in the first inning Monday. With a runner on first base, Cano drilled a Cesar Ramos pitch deep to left field. Tampa Bay LF Matt Joyce jumped for the ball but couldn’t get his mitt on it, and Cano’s hit bounced off the yellow stripe at the top of the wall for an RBI double. Cano added a sacrifice fly and a single while going 2-for-3 before coming out of the onesided game after six innings. “It was good to get him off his feet,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

RHP Felix Hernandez got ejected for the first time in his major league career Monday night. Shortly after getting pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Hernandez walked toward the home dugout and unleashed a verbal tirade in the direction of plate umpire Mark Ripperger. Hernandez was subsequently tossed, officially ending his night even though he already was finished on the mound. He threw six scoreless innings before giving up three singles to load the bases with no outs in the seventh. Hernandez then gave up a bases-clearing double to No. 9 hitter Ryan Hanigan, who later scored to become the fourth run charged to Hernandez. Hernandez went 6 2/3 innings and earned his first victory since April 11.

1B/OF Logan Morrison is scheduled to accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to Texas, where he will do some running on the side in preparation for a probable rehab stint before the team will consider activating him. He has been out since April 15 due to a right hamstring injury.