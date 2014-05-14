2B/SS Nick Franklin was mentioned as a possible replacement for struggling SS Brad Miller, but he will have to make some strides at Triple-A Tacoma before the Mariners consider a recall. Franklin, who was Seattle’s starting second baseman over the second half of last season, was benched by Tacoma after recording his second error in Monday night’s game, and he wasn’t in the starting lineup Tuesday.

LF Dustin Ackley added two more hits Tuesday, giving him seven during the current homestand. He is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with a double and three home runs during the homestand but only has three RBIs to show for it.

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma extended his scoreless-innings streak to 16 with another eight innings of shutout baseball Tuesday night. He appeared to be on his way to his third win in three starts this season before closer Fernando Rodney blew the save in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. Iwakuma said afterward that he informed manager Lloyd McClendon after eight innings and 97 pitches that he was finished for the night.

RHP Brandon Maurer has allowed at least four earned runs in each of his past three starts. In his last start, Maurer went beyond the fifth inning for the first time all season but ended up giving up a season-high 14 hits -- one shy of a team record for hits allowed by a pitcher. The good news for Maurer was that all 14 hits were singles, and he was charged with only four earned runs over 7 1/3 innings. Maurer is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

CF James Jones continues to make noise at the top of Seattle’s batting order. He led off Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay with a double, moved to third on a Stefen Romero groundout, then scored on Robinson Cano’s grounder to first. That marked the only run the Mariners scored Tuesday, and it also gave Jones leadoff hits and first-inning runs in back-to-back games. The rookie is now hitting .370 with a .433 on-base percentage.

RHP Fernando Rodney blew a save for the second time in 13 chances this season Tuesday night, and this one had to be the most difficult. Rodney was facing his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, when he came out of the bullpen with a 1-0 lead to start the ninth inning. He promptly gave up a leadoff home run to the Rays’ David DeJesus and eventually took the loss on a Matt Joyce RBI single.