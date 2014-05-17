RF Michael Saunders went 3-for-4 Friday and enters the Mariners’ five-game road trip with hits in eight of his last nine games away from Safeco Field. Saunders went 0-for-9 on Seattle’s last homestand.

CF James Jones’ single in the seventh inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. He went 1-for-5 in the game and is batting .343 this season.

RHP Chris Young’s loss Friday was his first in the majors since Sept. 29, 2012. Young did not pitch with a big league club last season, spending the year in the Washington Nationals’ minor league system.

2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-5 Friday and has hit safely in 13 of 15 career games at Target Field, hitting .382 with nine doubles, three homers and 16 RBIs in those games.