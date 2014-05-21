INF Nick Franklin was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma to take the roster spot vacated by DH Corey Hart, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Franklin, was hitting .376 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 30 games with Tacoma, was 2-for-3 with an RBI as the designated hitter on Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over Texas. “I‘m not trying to force things,” Franklin said. “Just let it happen. I know all the hard work I’ve done will lead to success.”

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up two runs on six hits and walked one over eight innings in improving his record to 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA after a 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday night. Over his last three starts, Iwakuma has allowed only two runs over 24 innings and only one walk with 15 strikeouts, including three against the Rangers. “I‘m not there yet,” said Iwakuma, who opened the season on the disabled list with a torn tendon in his right middle finger. “I just want to go out and do my part. I felt like I did that. Hopefully, it gets better.”

CF James Jones has hit safely in his first 10 major-league starts after going 1-for-5 in a 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Tueseday. Jones joined Edgar Martinez as the only Seattle player with a 10-game hitting streak in his first 10; Alvin Davis had nine.

DH Corey Hart was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with a strained left hamstring. He had been hitting .167 in his last 12 games with one home run and six RBIs. Hart was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position after beginning the season hitting .370 in those situations.

2B Robinson Cano, who entered Tuesday’s games fourth in the AL with 54 hits, registered his 17th multi-hit game with two singles in four at-bats in a 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday. Cano has recorded hits in 37 of Seattle’s 44 games and has reached base safely in 41 games.